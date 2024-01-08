Keleigh Sperry is everyone’s new favorite bestie. The wife of Miles Teller, the model-actress is also BFFs with Taylor Swift and has even appeared in her 2021 music video for “I Bet You Think About Me”! Keep reading to learn more about Keleigh (pronounced “Kelly,” BTW).

Who Is Keleigh Sperry?

Keleigh, 31, is a California native who has dabbled in the entertainment industry a few times over the years. She starred in Taylor’s 2021’s music video alongside her husband, starred in a short film titled Dance in 2017, and has also worked as a lingerie and swimsuit model.

Along with that, Keleigh and Miles work together within his own production company, Lime Tree Productions.

When Did Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller Get Together?

The pair met back in 2013 at a party for the Black Keys. During an interview Vogue in 2019, Miles told the publication that he wasn’t actually sure of Keleigh’s feelings at first.

“We both had mutual friends of the band,” he recalled. “Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one.”

Miles popped the question after four years of dating in 2017, and they were married in September 2019 at a laidback ceremony in Hawaii.

During a 2020 interview with Men’s Health, Miles spoke of how positive an influence his wife is on his mental health. “We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great,” he told the outlet.

“I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed,” he continued. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

Are Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry Friends?

Taylor and Keleigh seem to be the best of pals! After starring in her 2021 music video, the two have been spotted out on multiple occasions. On top of that, the Grammy-winning songstress took the model as her date for the 2024 Golden Globes. BFF goals!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.