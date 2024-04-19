Swifties, it’s finally here. Taylor Swift has dropped her highly anticipated 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department — along with the surprise drop of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. The 31-song project has understandably already sparked rumors as to who each track could be about — especially, when it comes to the singer’s relationships with exes Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn, and current partner, Travis Kelce.

Keep reading for our track-by-track breakdown of the album.

The Eras Tour performer originally announced her new album at the 2024 Grammys in February, while accepting her own award.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she said in her speech. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

She announced the news of her second album two hours after TTPD dropped, in true Taylor fashion.

“It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

The Anthology includes 15 more songs, which are as follows: “The Black Dog”, “imgonnagetyouback”, “The Albatross”, “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”, “How Did It End?”, “So High School”, “I Hate It Here”, “thanK you aiMee”, “I Look in People’s Windows”, “The Prophecy”, “Cassandra”, “Peter”, “The Bolter”, “Robin” and “The Manuscript”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover a full breakdown of each track on The Tortured Poets Department.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.