Taylor Swift is releasing a brand new album! The Eras Tour songstress announced the exciting news at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4. Keep reading for everything we know.

What Is Taylor Swift’s New Album Called? Release Date, Tracklist

Taylor’s new album is titled The Tortured Poet’s Department, and will be released on April 19, 2024. Taylor announced TS11 while accepting a Grammy for best pop vocal album at the 2024 award show, revealing that she has been working on the album for the past “two years.”

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she said in her speech. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

Immediately after her speech, Taylor took to Instagram to post a screenshot of what appears to be the album’s cover art, as well as a handwritten note.

The note reads, “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry…” She signed off the poem (or lyrics) with, “Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

ICYMI, the Midnights singer looked gorgeous wearing a black and white gown at the award ceremony on Sunday, February 4 — without boyfriend Travis Kelce in attendance, sadly.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee show just a few days before the award show, Travis revealed why he would not be making the red carpet with his GF.

“I wish I could go and support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she is nominated for,” he gushed. “But I think I’ve got practice on Sunday, or it is a travel day? No, I’ve got practice on Saturday, Sunday is a travel day. I’ve got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl.”

