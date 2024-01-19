Is Taylor Swift gearing up to release new music?! The Grammy-winning songstress has been spotted recording music in New York City for months, leading fans to believe that she may have more than just album rereleases on her mind! Keep reading for everything we know about TS11.

Has Taylor Swift Hinted at ‘TS11’?

Taylor has yet to formally announce her next album, or rereleased album. However, we all know that it takes Taylor sometimes years to prep a brand new era of music, and before doing so, she usually gives fans several clues. From her outfits, to music videos and social media posts, the “Love Story” singer loves to leave Swifties easter eggs to work with.

Since dropping Midnights in October 2022, fans are convinced she’s been hinting at TS11. Throughout 2023 and 2024, Taylor has been spotted at her favorite music studio, Electric Lady in New York City, on numerous occasions. While some fans assume that this could be the songstress working on her last two album rereleases, others are theorizing that new music is in the works.

In October 2023, Instagram gossip account Deux Moi posted an anonymous tip (under the pseudonym “King of my Heart,” which is also a Taylor song title) hinting that the singer would be releasing new music in 2024.

“A-List singer has been working on new music for quite a while now,” the post wrote. “They have 1 brand new album completely recorded, and two more albums in progress. New album expected in November as a completely surprise release. Probably announced during their ongoing tour.”

Is Taylor Swift Rereleasing ‘Reputation’ Album Next?

After 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was released in October 2023, Taylor only has two rerecordings left: Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor has been pretty tight-lipped about when fans can expect the new version of the 2017 album, however, fans have theorized she’s been giving us some subliminal hints. The singer has been spotted in a *lot* of green recently, including at the 2024 Golden Globes and at a night out with Blake Lively on January 10, where she wore a green velvet dress paired with thigh-high snake boots.

The usage of snakes played a huge role during the release of her album Reputation. Could this be a coincidence? Knowing Tay, probably not.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.