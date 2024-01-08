Is Taylor Swift releasing Taylor Swift?! Swifties believe that the Grammy-winning songstress might drop her self-titled debut album in 2024, following the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October 2023.

Keep reading for everything we know about Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version).

Will ‘Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version)’ Be Released Next?

Taylor Swift, the singer’s debut country album, was released in 2006. While many fans think Reputation will be the next rerelease, some Swifties are convinced that she might pull one over on us and drop Taylor Swift first!

On top of that, Taylor wore a metallic green dress at the 2024 Golden Globes, and took BFF Keleigh Sperry as her date, who wore a teal ensemble — a.k.a. the two colors of her debut album.

One fan wrote on X, “The way everyone was expecting Taylor to wear black to represent rep tv like she has been the past few months and she did the funniest thing ever and wore green to represent debut tv instead.”

So far, Taylor has released rerecorded versions of four studio albums: 2008’s Fearless, 2010’s Speak Now, 2012’s Red and, most recently, 2014’s 1989.

“With every reinvention, I never wanted to tear down my house,” she explained during a Vogue interview from August 2019. “I built this house. This house being, metaphorically, my body of work, my songwriting, my music, my catalogue, my library. I just wanted to redecorate. I think a lot of people, with Reputation, would have perceived that I had torn down the house. Actually, I just built a bunker around it.”

Why Is Taylor Swift’s Rereleasing Her Albums?

After a dispute over the rights to the masters of her first six albums from her old music label, Big Machine Records, Taylor has rereleased new versions of her old albums, starting with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021.

“I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” she said about the decision to leave Big Machine in a post on Tumblr from June 2019. “I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, [the CEO of Big Machine] Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future.”

In August 2019, Taylor went on Good Morning America to reveal that she would start rerecording her old albums that were sold.

“My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again,” she revealed. “I’m very excited about it … because I just think that artists deserve to own their work, I just feel very passionately about that.”

