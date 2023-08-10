She’s done it again! Taylor Swift surprised fans with the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) announcement at the Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 9, following a run of six sold out shows at SoFi Stadium.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” Taylor shared via Instagram. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Ahead of the announcement, fans on TikTok speculated that Taylor would drop the news to close out this — shall we say era — of the stadium tour. From the look of it, they were right. This record marks the fourth of the singer’s re-released albums, coming after Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Originally released in October 2014, 1989 had a total of 13 songs, adding three more tracks on the deluxe version. Some standouts included “Out of the Woods,” “Style,” “Wildest Dreams” and, of course, “Bad Blood.”

Taylor spoke candidly about the challenges she faced when initially releasing 1989, revealing that “the biggest struggle turned into the biggest triumph,” during an interview with Billboard in December 2014.

“Convincing members of my team that [the pop move] was a good call,” she shared. “People seem to love the album, and we’re all high-fiving each other, but I remember all the sit-downs in the conference rooms, where I would get kind of called in front of a group of people who have worked with me for years.”

When it comes to re-releasing her albums, Taylor seems to be doing it on her own terms and dropping tons of hints along the way. Before the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) announcement, fans speculated that it would be the next drop, especially after the “I Can See You” music video which featured a sign that read “1989 TV.” There was also a Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) promotional video in which Taylor could be seen sporting blue nail polish. Some other fans took that as another hint. Thanks to all her Easter eggs, listeners were quick to figure out the surprise announcement.

Scroll through our gallery for everything to know about 1989 (Taylor’s Version), including release date and more.

