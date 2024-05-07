We’re sad to report that Taylor Swift was MIA at the 2024 Met Gala — marking it the ninth year since the global pop star has graced fashion’s biggest night with her presence.

Keep reading to see why she skipped the annual event.

This year, the Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” in turn making the official dress code for the event “The Garden of Time.”

The Eras Tour singer, who recently dropped her album The Tortured Poets Society, was notably absence from the star-studded event, days after Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour cryptically hinted that she might be there.

During a Today interview posted on May 6, cohost Jenna Bush Hager asked whether or not Taylor would be walking the famous steps — in which Anna responded: “I hope she comes and enjoys the exhibit.”

However, it looks like Taylor did, in fact, *not* come and enjoy the exhibit. The Grammy-winning songstress is gearing up to continue her global-trotting Eras Tour later this week, so she was most likely wrapped up in rehearsals.

Though rumors swirled that she might drop into this year’s event, People Magazine previously reported that Taylor has “had a huge couple of weeks” and will be “focusing on rehearsals and tour prep ahead of her Eras Tour dates.”

Taylor made her debut on the red carpet over 15 years ago and if you really think about it, some Swifties weren’t even born yet! In 2008, she strutted at the annual star-studded event, where the theme of the evening was “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy.”

The singer wore a gold beaded dress designed by Badgley Mischka. Taylor paired the look with diamond earrings and a silky clutch.

Of course we’ll never forget her first appearance at the event, but each year she’s attended, her looks have gotten even better! Our favorite being her dress from 2014. Taylor dressed to impress that evening where the theme was “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.” The songstress wore a pastel pink Oscar de la Renta gown, completed with a scoop neckline, giant bow and long flowing train.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.