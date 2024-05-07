Young Hollywood is taking over — the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, that is. From the endlessly stylish Zendaya to Emma Chamberlain, the looks are looking good (so far) on fashion’s biggest night. Keep reading to see photos of our fav looks from Young Hollywood.

Emma, as usual, served undeniably one of the best looks from the night, in our humble opinion. Wearing a brown, lacy and gothic gown, the iconic Met Gala interviewer can seriously do no wrong.

ICYMI, The dress code for the event was announced as “The Garden of Time.” The Met Gala, however, will also be holding an exhibition called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” which should also be implemented into the theme. So, think: elegant, natural and whimsical fashion pieces that stand the test of time.

“It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of The Costume Institute, told to Vogue. “One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion.”

This serves as Zendaya’s first Met Gala appearance in over five years. During her last appearance at the Met Gala in 2019, the Euphoria actress turned heads while adhering to the theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion. At the time, she was dressed as a full-on Disney Princess complete with a light-up gown. During the same Extra interview, Zendaya shared that it was a “very stressful” look. “That one almost took me out,” she added.

While walking the red carpet at the time, the Disney alum called it “the coolest dress I have ever worn.”

Zendaya’s longtime stylist and close friend Law Roach said of the dress, “It’s almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess — which isn’t a bad thing,” he told Vogue in May 2019.

Along with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth joined the the actress as Met Gala co-chairs.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the best looks from Young Hollywood at the 2024 Met Gala.

