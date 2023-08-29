Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are the celebrity couple no one expected, but they’re starting to grow on us. Keep reading to see the model and singer’s adorable relationship timeline.

When Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Start Dating?

Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, first sparked dating rumors in February 2023. Since then, the pair have been spotted on multiple romantic outings, including horse back riding dates, Drake concerts and front row seats to basketball games.

In August 2023, a source told Us Weekly that Kendall “has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months.” The insider continued, “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

The two gave onlookers a glimpse inside their romance after making out at a Drake concert in Los Angeles in early August. “Kendall had an amazing time with Bad Bunny at the Drake concert, and she feels very close to him,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Their concert outing was spotted by a fan who shared a video via TikTok of the Puerto Rican singer whispering something to the supermodel which made her laugh so hard she fell to the ground. After helping her back up, the two hugged while she kissed his cheek.

What Have Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Said About Their Relationships?

The first time Kendall hinted at her relationship with Bad Bunny was during an interview with WSJ magazine in June 2023, revealing that she has “no comment” when asked about her relationship status.

“I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side,” she said. “Does that make sense? … I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship timeline.

