Back on? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker appeared to have a reunion as the former couple were seated in the same VIP suite during the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024.

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Back Together?

We can’t say for certain, but the former couple were reportedly hanging out in the same suite during the 2024 Super Bowl. On February 12, Kylie Rubin, daughter of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, confirmed suspicions when she posted a photo of herself. In the background, Devin appeared to be watching the game while eating.

Kendall was also in the VIP box with Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Khloe Kardashian. The Good American owner took to Instagram to post videos alongside her supermodel sister.

While Devin and Kendall weren’t photographed together, they were definitely in the same room.

Reps for Kendall did not immediately respond to J-14’s request for comment.

When Did Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up?

The Calvin Klein model was first linked to the Phoenix Suns player in April 2020. The two were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. According to People, the pair were just starting to get to know one another at the time.

The insider shared, “She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends. They’re just friends for now but you never know with Kendall,” on April 29, 2020.

Kendall and Devin would continue to take trips together, but it wasn’t until February 14, 2021, that they went Instagram official. The reality star debuted her relationship with Devin, with a photo of the two snuggling. For his part, Devin took to his Instagram Story to post a black and white photo of Kendall lying on his back that same day.

The former couple would continue their relationship for a year or so, before it was announced that two reportedly split in June 2022. At the time, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kendall and Devin had broken up due to her feeling “like they’re on different paths.”

However, the two quickly got back together only one month later, and were spotted on a stroll in Los Angeles in July 2022. At the time, a source told E! News that despite hitting a “rough patch” the couple had worked things out and gotten back together.

The pair seemingly held their relationship together up until November 2022, when People reported for the second time that Kendall and Devin split due to conflicting schedules. Kendall appeared to have moved on from Devon with rapper Bad Bunny throughout 2023, until their eventual split in December that same year.

