Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker still together? The supermodel and NBA player have been on and off since 2018, with their most recent split being in June 2022. So, are they still together or have they called it quits? Keep reading to uncover their relationship status.

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Still Together?

It looks like the pair are going strong, as Kendall wished Devin a happy birthday on October 30, 2022. The Phoenix Suns player turned 26 years old and the model marked the occasion with a loving tribute. Posting a photo of the couple to Instagram along with a heart emoji, Kendall tagged Devin and simply wrote, “Birthday boy.”

Did Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up?

In June 2022, J-14 confirmed that the duo were officially over after flying to Europe together for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s Italian wedding. Kendall, 27, and Devin, 26, wanted to “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, and wanted to “take this time to focus on themselves.”

“Kourtney’s wedding really put things into perspective,” the insider explained, adding that the pair were “still super amicable and supportive of each other” despite the split.

Not much later, Devin and Kendall sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted together at SoHo House in Malibu, California, in late June. Fast forward to July 16, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors after attending the wedding of Michael D. Ratner, founder of OBB Media, and Lauren Rothberg. Us Weekly confirmed they were “100 percent” back together in August 2022.

Since then, the couple has been seen out on public dates, vacations and Kendall has supported her boyfriend on the sidelines during his basketball games.

During a April 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her mother and sisters, the host asked the model whether she tuned into Devin’s NBA games. “I watch every game unless I have — last night, I had a dinner, but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone [in front of me] wherever I am with the game on.”

