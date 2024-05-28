We were all sad to see Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny break up in December 2023, however, the pair have been spotted multiple times throughout 2024, successfully sparking reconciliation rumors. So, are the two back on? Keep reading for updates on their relationship.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Back Together?

Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, were reported to have broken up after less than a year of dating by People Magazine on December 17, 2023.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” said an Entertainment Tonight at the time. “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

However, fans are convinced the former flames are back on after they seemingly spent New Years Eve together in January 2024. Per OK! sources close to Kendall and Benito, the singer “definitely” tried to woo her back. The insider revealed, “Bad Bunny is still really into Kendall and would love to keep seeing her, but he just wants to have fun.”

However, it seems Kendall has other plans as the source explained, “Kendall’s afraid. She thinks she’ll end up heartbroken. So, for now, she and Bad Bunny are just friends.”

Following several other sightings, including sharing the same Super Bowl suite later that month, the former couple were spotted hanging out at a Met Gala after party in May 2024.

It’s unclear whether the two are actually back together or not, as the two have yet to confirm.

When Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny First Start Dating?

The twosome first sparked dating rumors in February 2023, and were spotted packing on the PDA throughout the year — however, they kept things super quiet at the time.

The first time Kendall hinted at her relationship with Bad Bunny was during an interview with WSJ magazine in June 2023, revealing that she has “no comment” when asked about her relationship status.

“I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side,” she said. “Does that make sense? … I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Bad Bunny echoed her sentiments during an interview with Rolling Stone that same month.

“I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.