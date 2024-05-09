More than just friend? Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted getting quite cozy at the 2024 Met Gala after-party.

Keep reading to find out if the former flames are back together again.

If one attends the coveted star-studded event, be prepared to have cameras all around you — especially if you are one of the co-chair’s for the gala.

In Bad Bunny’s case, all the rules apply! The rapper was spotted hanging out with the supermodel on May 6, 2024. The two attended a Met Gala after-party and were caught squeezed next to one another on a couch.

With drinks in their hands, Kendall and Benito were seen smiling and laughing. “They were sitting together, laughing and having the best time. They were very much enjoying each other’s company. Sitting close and whispering in each other’s ears,” a source told People at the time.

While the two haven’t confirmed if they’re back together, fans can’t help but wonder if this was more than just a friendly reunion.

A TikTok video showing photos of the duo went viral, with some fans showing their support. “I’m not even mad. They’re both beautiful people,” one commenter wrote while another posted: “Is this fr, I loved them together.”

This isn’t the first time fans thought something more was going on between the former couple. Earlier this year, Bad Bunny and Kendall spent New Year’s together with friends in Barbados, a People source revealed.

Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors in February 2023, according to People. The following month, the two were spotted packing on some major PDA in a parking lot at a sushi restaurant — and the rest is history!

It seems their romance was moving quite fast and by August 2023, a Us Weekly source revealed that Kendall “has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months. Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

However, their relationship fizzled out by December 2023. “They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down,” ET reported at the time.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.