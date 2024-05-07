From Dove Cameron and Damiano David to Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, the 2024 Met Gala theme might as well have been “couple goals.” Keep scrolling to take a look at all of the fashionable lovebirds that walked the red carpet on Monday, May 6.

We have to start with Dove, 28, and Damiano, 25, who looked happy as ever on the red carpet. The former Disney star was perfectly on theme and decked out in flowers, while Damiano wore an all-black suit but showed off some skin.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in early November 2023, after she was spotted leaving his Måneskin concert in Brazil. The pair were then spotted kissing while at a beach in Sydney, Australia, just a few weeks later by an Italian magazine.

In February 2024, the two hard-launched their relationship by making their red carpet debut as a couple, packing on the PDA and all, at the pre-Grammy Gala.

ICYMI, Damiano is the lead singer and frontman of Italian rock band, Måneskin. Formed in Rome in 2016, the band is composed of Damiano, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio. The group rose to global stardom after winning the iconic Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with their song “Zitti E Buoni.”

However, Måneskin’s best known track is their 2021 cover of The Four Seasons’ song, “Beggin’” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Global U.S. chart. The rock group has released three albums, including their most recent 2023 project, titled RUSH!

Prior to Damiano, Dove has been in two long term relationships, including her Descendants costar Thomas Doherty, Liv and Maddie costar Ryan McCartan.

“I look back at my previous relationships and how public I was with them, and I think it was because my relationship with the public was different,” she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, alluding to her 2020 split to Thomas after nearly four years of dating, and her 2016 breakup to Ryan after three.

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the couples who worked the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.