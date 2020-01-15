This may be hard to believe, but Wednesday, January 15 is Dove Cameron‘s 24th birthday. The actress was only 17 when she starred in Liv and Maddie, which means it’s been more than six years since the show premiered. That’s right, the fan favorite Disney series aired it’s first episode on July 19, 2013, and it feels like it was just yesterday!

For those who forgot, the show also starred Joey Bragg and Tenzing Norgay Trainor. Dove played two identical twins — Liv and Maddie — who were living two totally different lives. Maddie was a high school student in Wisconsin, who pretty much ate, slept and breathed basketball. While her twin sis, Liv, was a big Hollywood actress! But when Liv moved back home to Wisconsin and reentered Maddie’s life, things got a little complicated. Especially since the girls had to share a room!

It went on for four epic seasons, ending in March 2017, and ever since the series concluded, there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it. The show was pretty hilarious, and Dove’s birthday is seriously bringing back all the feels. J-14 decided to investigate and see what the cast is up to now, and fans are not going to believe how much they’ve all done over the last few years.

Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Liv & Maddie is up to now.

