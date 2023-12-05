Is Kendall Jenner back in her single girl era? The supermodel sparked breakup rumors with Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, after sharing some cryptic Instagram posts in November 2023. Keep reading for details on their relationship, updates and more.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Still Together?

The 818 Tequila founder raised breakup alarms after she posted a photo of a sunset on Instagram in November 2023, with the caption: “What’s meant for me, will simply find me.” The depressing post left fans reeling in the comments. “Sounds like a break up post,” one user wrote.

The last time the reality star and Puerto Rican singer were seen together publicly was on October 29, 2023, when they went out in Beverly Hills, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have confirmed or denied the status of their relationship publicly.

When Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Start Dating?

Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors in February 2023 after being spotted Since then, the pair have been spotted on multiple romantic outings, including horse back riding dates, Drake concerts and front row seats to basketball games.

The first time Kendall hinted at her relationship with Bad Bunny publicly was during an interview with WSJ magazine in June 2023, revealing that she has “no comment” when asked about her relationship status.

“I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side,” she said. “Does that make sense? … I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

For his part, Bad Bunny echoed similar sentiments during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Prior to her rumored relationship with Bad Bunny, Kendall was in an on-and-off romance with NBA star Devin Booker.

