One of the biggest nights in fashion is quickly approaching — and fans want to know if their favorite celebrities will be in attendance! Keep reading to find out which stars may be going to the 2024 Met Gala.

Who Will Be at the 2024 Met Gala?

One thing is for certain, Zendaya will not be missing the gala on May 6, 2024! The Challengers star, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny are the co-chairs for the event.

Which begs the question if the actress will be bringing a plus one — boyfriend Tom Holland or stylist Law Roach?

The Met Gala guest list is usually kept under wraps, but according to a Page Six source, some names aren’t a secret! Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri will reportedly be making their first appearances on the red carpet.

Rihanna, a Met Gala favorite, and Kendall Jenner are also rumored to be in attendance for the event. The outlet further revealed that Olivia Rodrigo, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, and Barry Keoghan are set to attend.

Who Is Skipping the 2024 Met Gala?

Jared Leto, who once walked around with his own head at the Met Gala, will not be in attendance this go-around. The singer told E! in April 2024, that he will be “back on the road” with his band 30 Seconds to Mars — but will be “there in spirit with [his] head and [his] cat.”

Will Taylor Swift Be at the 2024 Met Gala?

Can you believe it’s been 8 years since Taylor Swift last walked the Met Gala red carpet!? Swifties think this is the year the singer will be making her grand return.

Between her successful tour, upcoming album and new relationship, this year has to be one of the biggest for her!

Rumors started spreading that the “Cruel Summer” singer would be in attendance after her stylist Joseph Cassell reportedly followed a Met Gala fan account earlier this year, per Cosmopolitan.

What Is the Theme of the 2024 Met Gala?

This year’s 2024 Met Gala dress code is inspired by J.G. Ballard’s story The Garden of Time. Guests that are attending the same titled event will surely dress in floral dresses and suits that match the botanical vibe of the written piece!

