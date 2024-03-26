One thing about Zendaya, she’ll always serve a red carpet — and the Challengers red carpet was no different. Literally wearing a dress reminiscent of a tennis court, the Dune star was so on theme to the Australian premiere of the tennis romance movie on Monday, March 25. Keep reading to see all of the photos!

Styled by her longtime stylist Law Roach, the Euphoria actress wore a shimmering green gown that mimicked a design of a tennis court, which included a dramatic thigh slit and a pattern that depicted a shadow of a tennis player about to serve (which she did).

ICYMI, Zendaya plays Tashi in Challengers, a former tennis player prodigy who turns to coaching and oversees her husband Art’s (played by Mike Faist) career. Things intensify after Art, while on a losing streak, is forced to play against his childhood best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh O’Connor), which ignites an intense love triangle.

“I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase,” Zendaya said of her role during an Elle interview in August 2023. “It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, ‘Ooh, can I do this?’ You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, ‘You know what, f–k it.’”

ICYMI, Luca is an Oscar-winning director who has directed films such as Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, which both star Timotheé Chalamet, who is a close friend to Zendaya’s. In fact, Timotheé revealed his excitement for his Dune costar to work with Luca during an interview with Variety in November 2022.

“She’s really become a sister,” Timothée told the outlet. “I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca [Guadagnino], because we worked with him back-to-back on wildly different projects.”

Challengers is set to premiere in theatres on April 26, 2024.

“What Luca’s really good at is finding sensuality and desire,” Zendaya told Empire in August 2023, about the film’s director . “There’s so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes.”

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover to see all the looks from the Challengers red carpet premiere.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.