You might not recognize the name Ayo Edebiri now, but the actress known for her role in The Bear is about to be a huge star. She’s set to play Quinta Brunson‘s sister in Abbott Elementary, along with so many other shows. Keep reading to find out more on Ayo.

Who Is Ayo Adebiri?

Ayo, 27, plays Sydney in FX’s The Bear, a young sous chef trying to prove herself at a restaurant in Chicago. She stars alongside Jeremy Allen White, who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal as Cammy on the show.

“The number one question that I feel like people have is, ‘Can you cook?’ and I’m like, ‘Do you want me to cook for you? Because I’m not going to,’ ” she joked to The Hollywood Reporter. “People will come up to me at restaurants and be like, ‘Can you cook?’ And [I’m like] ‘I’m not helping, I’m off duty right now.’ ”

Ayo first came onto the scene as a stand-up comedian and writer, starring in the 2020 digital series Ayo and Rachel Are Single. She’s since written on What We Do in the Shadows, Dickinson(which she also starred in) andBig Mouth (which she replaced Jenny Slate as the voice of Missy).

“I like my job. I feel like it’s a real privilege to like what I do and feel challenged by what I do and just want to keep working, keep learning,” she gushed. “That’s kind of the main goal right now.”

Who Will Ayo Edebiri Play In ‘Abbott Elementary’?

The Bear actress is set to play Ayesha Teagues in season 2 of Abbott Elementary, Janine’s sister, a character played by the show’s creator, Quinta Brunson.

Set at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia, Abbott Elementary follows a group of teachers who attempt to give their students the best education they can under difficult circumstances. The mockumentary-style series has won multiple Emmys and Golden Globes since its premiere in 2021.

Ayo and Quinta are also super close IRL, and hilariously spoke about how their shows, The Bear and Abbott Elementary, are connected in an interview at the 2022 Emmys. “They [the shows] actually exist in the same universe,” Ayo explained on the red carpet.

Then, at the same time, Quinta and Ayo say, “Sydney [Ayo’s character] is a product of the Philadelphia public school system and Janine has gone to The Bear to get a sandwich.”

Well, there you go.

