It seems like Rachel Sennott is everywhere these days — and we’re not complaining! The comedy actress started off as a stand-up comic, and has been booking huge Hollywood roles left and right, from HBO’s The Idol to the upcoming (soon-to-be classic) comedy film Bottoms. Keep reading to meet Rachel, learn how she got her start and her upcoming roles.

Who Is Rachel Sennott?

Rachel originally started off as a stand-up comic during her time at college at NYU Tisch, which she graduated from in 2017. She starred in a few student short films during her time at school, such as Emma Seligman‘s Shiva Baby, which was later adapted into a feature film.

On top of all that — you might already be following Rachel on Twitter. After graduating, she turned to the social media app as an outlet for comedy, writing short jokes and tweeting multiple times a day.

“If someone tells me they’ve read my tweets since the early days, I feel like I know them; they know my highs and lows for sure. My style of humor was so personal and very open, which I’m not against at all,” Rachel told Elle Magazine in April 2023.

After graduating, Rachel starred in a handful of short films and shows, but her role as Alice in the 2022 horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies led to her breakthrough stardom.

Some of her upcoming roles include Bottoms, Finalmente l’alba, Holland, Michigan and her recurring role as Leia in The Idol.

Were Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri Classmates?

Fun fact: Rachel and The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri first met in college at NYU. One of their first acting gigs was an online Comedy Central series that they wrote together called Ayo and Rachel Are Single.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actress is reuniting with Ayo in the upcoming 2023 comedy film Bottoms, which is described as “lesbian Fight Club.” Starring fellow rising stars such as Kaia Gerber and Nicholas Galitzine, the film will be released in theaters on August 25, 2023.

“Ayo and I actually met while doing a sketch,” Rachel told Elle on her long-term friendship. “She was leaning against a wall not talking to anyone in a scene, and I couldn’t take it — I was laughing so hard and was immediately drawn to her. She’s just hilarious and always has been.”

