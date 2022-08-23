The Idol is set to release in October 2022, and the star-studded cast is definitely one for the books! From Lily-Rose Depp to BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Ruby Jane to Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, there are so many names attached to the HBO series! Keep reading to find out more on the stars of The Idol.

Who Is Starring In The Idol? Meet the Cast

Co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel and Reza Fahim, The Idol is based on the music industry in Los Angeles. It follows a female pop singer named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose) who starts a romance with an L.A. club owner (Abel) who is the leader of a secret cult. Others to star in the drama series are pop singer Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Debby Ryan, Nico Hiraga, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

When Is The Idol Coming Out?

Other than the official premise, there isn’t much known about the series. No character descriptions have been made available, but HBO has released two teaser trailers. The show was originally announced in June 2021, and by November HBO had announced a six-episode pilot season. In April 2022, the release timeline was pushed amid “major changes” which included a new director and many crew departures.

Of the changes HBO said , “The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

In 2020, Abel spoke to Rolling Stone about his interest in writing for film and about his then-secretive screenplay in the works: The Idol was officially announced a year later. “This is my first time even opening up to anything, because I had to spend the last decade invested in this project, the Weeknd,” he said. “It really does consume me, so I’ve learned to step away from it a little bit, to miss it a little bit.”

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” the singer added. “I want to make great cinema.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the entire list of young Hollywood celebrities set to star in The Idol.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.