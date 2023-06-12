From Lily-Rose Depp to BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Ruby Jane, there are so many famous names attached to the sultry (and controversial) HBO series The Idol that premiered in June 2023. So, can we expect news on season 2 anytime soon? Keep reading for details on a second season, what the cast and creators have said and more.

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Idol’?

As of now, HBO has yet to confirm or deny details on season 2. Since season 1 premiered on June 4, 2023, word on a second season probably won’t hit anytime soon, since renewals usually take a little time.

Given The Idol‘s co-creator Sam Levinson‘s sway with HBO (being the creator of three-times renewed Euphoria), we wouldn’t be surprised if news on season 2 of The Idol come sooner rather than later.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘The Idol’?

Co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, The Idol is based on the music industry in Los Angeles.

The show follows a female pop singer named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who starts a romance with an L.A. club owner (The Weeknd) who is the leader of a secret cult. Others to star in the drama series are pop singer Jennie Kim, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Debby Ryan, Nico Hiraga, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

Jennie explained during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that what originally drew her to the project was the fact that it was about the music industry, and that she thought she “could bring something to the role.”

The South Korean native added, “I trusted Sam [Levinson] to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry.”

Why Was the Release Date of ‘The Idol’ Pushed Back?

The show originally started filming back in November 2021, with Amy Seimetz taking on the role of director-producer, but production dealt with a few disruptions. In April 2022, the release timeline was pushed amid “major changes” which included Amy exiting the project, a new director (Sam) and many crew departures.

On top of that, The Weeknd had to leave from shooting to headline Coachella and start his After Hours til Dawn tour.

Of the changes HBO said , “The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.