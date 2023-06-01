Jennie Kim, the actress! The BLACKPINK singer is set to make her acting debut in the highly anticipated HBO series, The Idol. Keep reading to see details on her character and the show’s premise.

Who Does Jennie Kim Play In ‘The Idol’?

According to IMDb, Jennie will be playing a character named Dyanne.

Co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. ‘The Weeknd’ and Reza Fahim, The Idol is based on the music industry in Los Angeles. It follows a female pop singer named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who starts a romance with an L.A. club owner named Tedros (Abel) who is the leader of a secret cult.

It appears that Jennie will most likely play a character involved in Tedros’ cult attempting to become a pop star, much like Lily-Rose’s character.

Why Did Jennie Kim Decide Make Acting Debut in ‘The Idol’?

“I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” the K-pop idol said in a statement to Korean news agency Yonhap in July 2022. “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

Others to star in the drama series are pop singer Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Debby Ryan, Nico Hiraga, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

Jennie explained during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that what originally drew her to the project was the fact that it was about the music industry, and that she thought she “could bring something to the role.”

The South Korean native added, “I trusted Sam [Levinson] to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry.”

Since Jennie is part of the biggest girl group in the world (BLACKPINK in your area!) and underwent extensive training to become a K-pop star, she said she saw the role of Dyanne as “an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

However, the first-time actress explained that the experience didn’t come without difficulties, as she was intimidated by the sheer magnitude of the project.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was like, breaking a wall for me,” she told the outlet, adding that Lily-Rose was extremely helpful on set and that it “was very comforting to have her there.”

The Idol premieres its first episode on HBO on June 4, 2023.

