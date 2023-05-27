Who exactly *is* Lily-Rose Depp? The model-turned-actress is the daughter of Johnny Depp and supermodel Vanessa Paradis — and she’s set to star in HBO’s The Idol, one of the most highly anticipated series of 2023! Keep reading to learn more about Lily-Rose.

Who Is Lily-Rose Depp?

Lily-Rose was born in France on May 27, 1999, and has one younger brother named Jack. Originally starting out in modeling, she began her acting career with a minor role in 2014’s Tusk and went on to star in multiple period dramas such as The Dancer, Planetarium and 2019’s The King alongside ex-boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Following the release of New York Magazine‘s article, “Extremely Overanalyzing Hollywood’s Nepo-Baby Boom,” in December 2022, many stars who were included on the list responded ​to being called the term, which means having famous family members with good networking connections. Lily-Rose’s infamous response to being called a “nepo baby” received major backlash.

“The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part,” Lily recently told Elle, also claiming the term “nepo baby” is mostly used against women. “The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”

Who Has Lily-Rose Depp Dated?

Besides her nearly two-year relationship with Timothée from 2018 to 2020, Lily-Rose has also been romantically linked to model Ash Stymes and Austin Butler.

She is reportedly dating French rapper Yassine Stein. They first sparked romance rumors in October 2021.

Who Does Lily-Rose Depp Play in ‘The Idol’?

Cocreated by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, The Idol is based on the music industry in Los Angeles. It follows a female pop singer named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose) who starts a romance with an L.A. club owner (Abel) who is the leader of a secret cult.

Others to star in the drama series are pop singer Troye Sivan, Jennie Kim, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Debby Ryan, Nico Hiraga, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

The show was originally announced in June 2021, and by November HBO had announced a six-episode pilot season. In April 2022, the release timeline was pushed amid “major changes” which included a new director (Sam Levinson) and many crew departures.

Of the changes HBO said , “The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

The Idol is set to premiere on June 4, 2023.

