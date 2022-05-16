They’re everywhere! From Lily Collins to Maude Apatow to Kaia Gerber, the kids of celebrity parents are taking over Hollywood, and you probably didn’t even realize it.

Maude, who is most well known for her role as Lexi in Euphoria, is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann. She spoke about her experience acting in projects directed by her father in a June 2020 interview with Glamour.

“This sounds so cringey, but my dad knows my true potential and capabilities as an actor better than anyone else,” Maude explained. “He’s taught me pretty much everything I know. I definitely put more pressure on myself, because it’s so important for me to do a good job for my dad.”

Maude also has a little sister named Iris, whom you might know from Netflix’s The Bubble, also directed by her father, or as being Olivia Rodrigo‘s best friend. “I really have great influences with what I want to do which is really special,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022.

The Bubble actress has touched upon working with her parents now as an adult rather than as a kid for Interview Magazine in April 2022. “Working with them as an 18-year-old, I felt the weight and the expectations to really do my part and work hard, because I was in such a privileged situation.”

She continued, “I wasn’t six anymore, I couldn’t laugh around and not memorize my lines. That’s what made it amazing, because we all worked together and very hard as a family. I had dad every day with me on set, but when mom would come in, it was so nice. Everyone kind of wants their mom at work sometimes! So, I was in a situation where I could have the comfort of my mom, and it was really nice to eat lunch with her and stuff. It’s definitely something I’m very lucky to have in my life, memories of working with my family throughout my life, especially at my age it’s really cool to look back on.”

Celebrity kids are everywhere! Scroll through our gallery to find out which stars you love who have famous parents.

