Are they, or aren’t they?! Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber made things red carpet official when they posed for pics at the 2022 Met Gala but have dodged romance questions since they were first spotted together in late December 2021. Keep reading to find out if the two are still together!

Did Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Break Up?

The two first stirred up dating rumors after walking out of a yoga class together that December. Since then, Austin and Kaia made their red carpet couple debut on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet and packed on the PDA at the Cannes Film Festival debut at the premiere of Austin’s movie Elvis in May.

After the pair weren’t spotted by paparazzi for a few months, rumors of a possible breakup between the two spread. However, the couple set the record straight after being spotted kissing in August. Austin and Kaia were photographed grabbing lunch as recently as August 15 in Los Angeles.

Who Did Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Date Prior to their Relationship?

Austin dated fellow actress Vanessa Hudgens for nine years prior to dating Kaia. However, Vanessa and Austin split in February 2020 after conflicting work schedules led to their breakup. As for Kaia, the model previously dated Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi. The former couple were first photographed together in September 2020 and made things IG official during Halloween 2020, when they dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley (foretelling for Kaia?).

In the end, things didn’t work out for the couple. Kaia initiated the break, a source told In Touch at the time. “Their scheduled conflicted,” and “they weren’t spending much time together,” the source added. “It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward, and that’s why it wasn’t working.”

Kaia previously shared in an interview for i-D that she likes to keep her love life private, explaining, “You have to silence the outside world. The only people who know anything about anything are the people in the relationship. The public is very loud, so you have to make your own feelings even louder.”

Austin also echoed Kaia’s sentiments after being asked about his dating life in an interview with Glamour. “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that, but thank you for providing the space.”

