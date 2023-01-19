OK, this is the last time we’ll talk about Austin Butler‘s (fake? real?) voice. Since starring in 2022’s Elvis, the actor has come under fire for his low drawl, very Elvis-esque accent that many people on the internet have *a lot* of opinions about. Keep reading for everything Austin has said on this (very important) matter.

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I haven’t noticed ’cause I hear it a lot,” Austin shared during a press interview at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I think, I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life.” Austin Butler Was the King of the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: See Photos of the 'Elvis' Star

He added, “I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Austin’s Elvis voice coach herself, Irene Bartlett, entered the internet’s chat, defending her students’ low drawl after he was (once again) dragged for still sounding like the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll during his 2023 Golden Globes acceptance speech.

“What you saw in that Golden Globes speech, that’s him. It’s genuine, it’s not put on,” Irene said on ABC’s “Gold Coast” in January 2023.“I feel sorry people are saying that, you know, it’s still acting [but] he’s actually taken [the voice of Elvis] on board.”

The voice coach also gave insight into how Austin was able to train with her to sound more like the “Jailhouse Rock” artist.

“Basically what I look for is what their natural singing voice is doing. I strip away all the effects someone is putting on, and I go, ‘What does this natural voice sound like?’ And what is working and what needs help in terms of enhancement, in terms of support, flexibility, stamina, all those things,” she said.

Irene noted that she doesn’t know how long Austin may talk like the legendary singer, but that his accent could “be there forever.”

“Because of COVID shutdowns, he was working on it all the time and it’s difficult to switch off something you’ve spent so much focus [and] time on,” she explained.

There you have it: that’s his real voice, folks. Thank you, thank you very much. Scroll through the gallery below to see everything Austin has said on his voice.