Are Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Still Together?

The couple was spotted packing on the PDA at W Magazine’s annual “Best Performances” party in February 2023, sources told Page Six.

Prior to “making out all night” at the event, the two were most recently seen together at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial at Graceland in January 2023.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Relationship Timeline

Austin, 32, and Kaia, 21, first stirred up dating rumors after walking out of a yoga class together on December 2021. Since then, they have been spotted holding hands in London on Valentine’s Day, and they even made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles back in March 2022.

On top of that, the couple made headlines after making out on the red carpet premiere of Austin’s film, Elvis.

Prior to Kaia, Austin famously dated Vanessa Hudgens for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in 2020.

In September 2022, two years after their split, the Broadway alum called her relationship with Austin “life-changing.”

“The public only sees so much,” Vanessa told Nylon at the time, referring to her romances with Austin and Zac Efron.“I’ve also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me. When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.”

For her part, Vanessa has since moved on with fiancé Cole Tucker, whom she got engaged to in February 2023 “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” Vanessa captioned an Instagram post on February 9. The Disney alum showed off her gorgeous ring in the loved-up photos of the couple.

The HSM actress revealed in an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight that she first met Cole during a Zoom meditation group.

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” Vanessa said. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

She then described how she found her true soulmate in the baseball player, noting, “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

