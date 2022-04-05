Austin Butler is off the market, everybody! After his split from Vanessa Hudgens back in 2020, Austin has seemingly moved on with model girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

The two first stirred up dating rumors after walking out of a yoga class together on December 2021. Since then, they have been spotted holding hands in London on Valentine’s Day, and even made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles back in March 2022.

Kaia has quite the dating history under her belt. Just a month before dating Austin, she was in a relationship with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi for a little over a year.

Austin, for his part, previously dated the High School Musical star. They broke up in January 2020 after nearly nine years together. Many fans were heartbroken after the couple separated, as they had spent so many years with one another. The ex-couple’s apparent reason behind the breakup was scheduling and long distance. A source at E! News said that with Hudgens overseas filming Netflix’s The Princess Switch 2 and Butler in production as the star for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, the two apparently struggled as a couple; although, they both remain friendly.

A lot of fans speculated that the two might possibly get back together since the split had more to do with logistics than their actual love for one another. But fans’ dreams were squashed after an insider even told Life & Style that Vanessa is “totally cool” about her ex moving on and dating Kaia. “She has moved on,” said the source. “She and Austin didn’t work out. It happens.”

Vanessa has since moved on with Pittsburg Pirates baseball player Cole Tucker. “He’s just kind of perfect for me,” the Princess Switch star told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. “I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

