Off the market? Austin Butler has made headlines with his possible relationship status following his breakup from longtime love Vanessa Hudgens.

In August 2021, the Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood star was photographed packing on the PDA with Lily-Rose Depp while out in London. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo wrapped their arms around each other as they engaged in a passionate smooch. Lily-Rose, for one, wore blue jeans and a black top while holding a white purse. She paired the look with black heels. On the other hand, Austin opted for blue jeans and a light-colored jacket. Another series of photos showed the two holding hands while they walked around the city.

While the duo has yet to comment on their possible romance, Austin and Lily-Rose did work together prior to their make out session. The two actors both starred in the 2016 flick Yoga Hosers. While the model-turned-actress was previously linked to Timothée Chalamet, the Zoey 101 alum was rumored to be dating his Elvis costar Olivia DeJonge.

A little over a month after Austin and Vanessa’s January 2020 split, fans started to speculate that he had moved on with Olivia. At the time, Austin shared an Instagram post of himself alongside the Australian actress and the Elvis movie’s head of movement and choreography, Polly Bennett.

Prior to Austin’s rumored romances, he and Vanessa were together for nearly nine years before parting ways. While they were together, the High School Musical alum opened up about not feeling any pressure to marry Austin.

“No, because if I felt pressure in a relationship, we wouldn’t have been together for almost seven years,” Vanessa told Entertainment Tonight in March 2018. “Each couple has their own journey.”

The actress reiterated her feelings on marriage while speaking with Women’s Health later that same year, noting that “everyone’s clock is different.”

“He inspires me more than anyone,” Vanessa gushed in December 2018. “We both respect, trust and admire each other. It’s so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it’s nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses.”

Austin also frequently spoke about their relationship throughout various interviews over the years.

“It’s hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me,” he told E! News in July 2019. “I am so inspired by her every day and I just love her to my core.”

