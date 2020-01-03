If you’re anything like us over here at J-14, than you’re probably obsessed with Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler‘s adorable relationship. We mean, the couple has been together for more than seven years now, and they seriously seem perfect for each other. They’re practically always posting the most adorable, PDA-filled pictures, gushing over each other in interviews and supporting each other’s work — and we cannot get enough!

Their latest precious moment? Well, the High School Musical actress just opened up about the relationship to Cosmopolitan, and fans’ hearts are bursting.

“It’s eight years this year — FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going]. The longest we’ve been apart was four months. It sucks!” she explained. “You start hating hearing yourself say ‘I miss you.’ But if it’s your person, you make it work.”

How sweet is that?! OK, but wait — how did these two meet? When did they start dating? And what other adorable moments have they had together? Don’t worry, you guys, because we’ve got you covered. We went ahead and broke down their entire relationship from start to finish, so prepare to fall even more in love with the couple.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Vanessa and Austin’s complete relationship timeline.

