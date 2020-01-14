It’s over. After nearly nine years together, Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens have reportedly split.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that “Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.”

According to Daily Mail, the former couple met on the set of High School Musical all the way back in 2005, while Vanessa was dating her costar Zac Efron. But it wasn’t until September 2011 that the first rumors hit the web that they were dating, when photographers snapped the pair kissing at Bob’s Big Boy diner in California.

In February 2012, the two stars walked their first red carpet together, and after that, they were pretty much inseparable. They constantly gushed over each other in interviews, supported each other’s work, shared the cutest, PDA-filled photos on social media, jetted off on romantic getaways and attended events side by side.

Fans first started worrying that the pair had split after they noticed that they had spent the holidays apart. They haven’t been spotted together since last Halloween, although, the former Disney star did gush over her ex when she graced the cover of Cosmopolitan in January.

“It’s eight years this year — FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going]. The longest we’ve been apart was four months. It sucks!” she said. “You start hating hearing yourself say ‘I miss you.’ But if it’s your person, you make it work.”

When the Zoey 101 star celebrated his birthday in August 2019, Vanessa posted the sweetest tribute for him.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.