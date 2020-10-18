Once upon a time, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens — also known as #Zanessa — were the ultimate Disney Channel power couple. They met and fell for each other on set of High School Musical while playing Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez. Eventually the actors took their love from the screen to real life.

Zac and Vanessa were together for five years before they shocked the world and called it quits in 2010.

“It [was] nothing dramatic,” a source told E! News at the time of their breakup. “There [was] no third party involved.”

Another insider added, “They were together for so long. It just ran its course.”

Following their long-term love, both parties have since moved on and started other relationships. But where do they stand now? J-14 decided to investigate and find out! Scroll through our gallery to take a walk down memory lane and relive Zac and Vanessa’s love story from start to finish.

