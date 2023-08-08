East High is adding a new Wildcat into the mix! Kylie Cantrall is starring as Dani in the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

“Dani doesn’t really try to ‘fit in.’ She literally makes it her mission to stand out because she’s the type of girl that wants the spotlight and all the attention in every room she walks into,” the actress told HollywoodLife in August 2023. “That’s what really drew me to the Dani character, getting a chance to play someone so sassy and overly confident. I definitely think I’m way more subtle in real life though.”

Who Is Kylie Cantrall Playing in ‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4?

The actress has a recurring role as Dani, whom Kylie called “a baddie for sure,” during an exclusive interview with J-14 from January 2023.

“I guess that’s why it’s been so fun to play her. My all-time favorite characters have always been the spicy ones that bring the drama and chaos to the story, like [Mean Girls‘] Regina George and [Euphoria‘s] Maddy Perez,” Kylie added. “So, when I read for Dani I was immediately obsessed and knew this was my chance to fulfill my iconic ‘mean girl’ dreams!”

Who Is Dani in ‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4?

According to Kylie, her character “definitely gives off Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) vibes,” the Disney Channel alum shared in her HollywoodLife interview.

“I know I’m not supposed to give a lot away, so I’ll just say this: Dani is not coming to East High to make friends. She comes in with one goal, and that’s to take over the school,” Kylie gushed. “It’s going to be so fun to see what fans think about her. She is pretty spicy so you either love her or hate her. I definitely love her … but maybe I’m a little biased.”

Who Is Kylie Cantrall?

Other than her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series role, the actress has starred in Gabby Duran & The Unsittables as the title character, Gabby Duran, from 2019 until 2021. Kylie will also star in the forthcoming Descendants: The Rise of Red movie as Red.

“When I heard they were making a new Descendants, I told everyone on my team, ‘I need to audition for the film.’ I vividly remember being 9 years old and walking to my neighbor’s house and watching the first Descendants film,” Kylie told J-14. “Our jaws dropped at the over-the-top performance numbers and the crazy colorful costumes! So, for someone like me who is a singer [and] dancer, this is literally a dream project.”

