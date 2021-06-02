How well does Kylie Cantrall know Gabby Duran and the Unsittables? Let’s find out! The Disney Channel star caught up with J-14 exclusively and put her knowledge of the show to the test just ahead of its season 2 premiere. Think you can do better than the star herself? Be sure to watch the video above to play along and tune into the Gabby Duran and the Unsittables season 2 premiere on Disney Channel on Friday, June 4, at 8:50 p.m. EST.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.