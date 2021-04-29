Mark your calendars, because season 2 of Gabby Duran and the Unsittables is headed to Disney Channel! Kylie Cantrall, Coco Christo, Maxwell Acee Donovan and Callan Farris caught up with J-14 exclusively and announced that the show’s second season is set to premiere on June 4, 2021. The stars also shared funny behind-the-scenes moments from the fan-favorite series’ set and teased the upcoming episodes. Be sure to watch the video above and tune into the Gabby Duran and the Unsittables season 2 premiere on Disney Channel on Friday, June 4.

