Did Vanessa Hudgens tell Ashley Tisdale that she’s gotta go her own way? During a March 2024 interview, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum dished on her currently relationship with her former costar.

As rumors swirl that Ashley and Vanessa are no longer friends, keep reading to find out where the two former Disney stars stand today.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Ashley was asked whether her and Vanessa still hang out.

“I haven’t seen her in a long time,” she admitted to host Andy Cohen. “I think we’re just — obviously, she’s working, I’m working. I have a daughter, so she’s a full-time job.”

Speculation began last year that a rift had occurred due to the fact that Ashley wasn’t at Vanessa’s wedding in December 2023. Several of their HSM costars attended like Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel, but the Sharpay actress was no where to be found.

Prior to the rumors, the last time Ashley had talked about her close friendship with Vanessa was in 2019.

“She’s so awesome and one of my best friends,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “What I love about her is that she’s so talented, and I think what we share is that we’re really grounded people and I think that that’s important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded.”

Contrary to popular belief, Vanessa and Ashley met for the first time while they were shooting a commercial for Sears — not on set of High School Musical!

During that same interview, Ashley added, “I think some people know that, but they think it was that movie that brought us together and it really wasn’t.”

Despite remaining close for years, fans speculate that the two drifted apart due to Ashley’s relationship with Austin Butler.

ICYDK, Vanessa dated the Elvis star from 2011 to 2019. After their split, Ashley had nothing but kind words to say about her Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure love interest.

When speaking about their friendship and his close bond with her daughter, Ashley told Us Weekly that “[he’s] always taken the time, which I think is like the most important thing to me, to FaceTime to be a part of her life in ways. He’s always been able to do that, and I think that’s something that has been really sweet.”

