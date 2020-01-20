This may be hard to believe, but it’s been 14 years since High School Musical came out! Yep, the Disney Channel Original Movie aired on January 20, 2006, and it’s pretty shocking how fast has time has flown by!

The Disney Channel Original Movie, which starred Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and more, instantly became a fan favorite. It was all about a popular basketball player named Troy Bolton who fell for a nerdy girl named Gabriella Montez, and their love story stole the hearts of millions of viewers all around the world! The film was definitely a classic, and every time fans rewatch it they’re hit with a major wave of nostalgia.

But what have the cast members been up to since the movie? Well, some of the stars continued to act and went on to land a ton of major roles, while others disappeared from Hollywood altogether and started families of their own! But either way, they’ve all certainly grown a lot over the years.

Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of High School Musical is up to these days.

