Moving on! Almost a full year after Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler called it quits, the High School Musical alum has reportedly moved on with a professional athlete. Sources told E! News in January 2021, that just after spending the new year together, Vanessa and MLB star Cole Tucker “are boyfriend and girlfriend.”

The pair was first romantically linked in November 2020 after they were spotted getting cozy together in photos published by the DailyMail. Since then, they’ve kept their rumored romance under wraps, but the Princess Switch actress has dropped a few hints on social media about her relationship status over the past few months.

Vanessa’s apparent relationship with Cole comes just months after she revealed exactly what she looks for in a significant other. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight in November 2020 the former Broadway star said she’s “not picky.”

“Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things,” Vanessa explained at the time. “I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see.”

From the look of it, the “Come Back to Me” singer may have found someone she really likes! Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of Vanessa and Cole’s relationship so far.

