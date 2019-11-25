When two characters fall in love in a movie, it’s only natural for fans to start shipping the actors behind the characters in real life. On-screen couples always tend to have the perfect chemistry, but in some cases, there’s a lot more to it than just brilliant acting! Yep, believe it or not, some of your favorite pairs have ended up falling in love in real life and, even better, they actually got married. That’s right, a ton of your favorite on-screen couples have totally dated each other IRL, and frankly, every time two of our favorite stars get together, it’s always a big deal.

Take Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, for example. They both starred in the movie The Last Song together, and when they took their love off the screen and into real life, it was pretty epic. What about Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens? We were all pretty much living for the High School Musical stars’ relationship back in the day. Let us not forget the time that Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato decided to give their love a shot after playing love interests in Camp Rock back in 2010. Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty fell for each other on set of Descendants 2, and they’re still going strong!

They’re definitely not the only ones. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the on-screen couples who dated in real life.

