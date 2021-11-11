Some bad blood behind-the-scenes? Some costars secretly couldn’t stand working with each other on the set of some very famous shows.

When Jessie was on the air, feud rumors constantly surrounded Debby Ryan and Skai Jackson, who played Jessie and Zuri, respectively. In 2014, fans noticed that Skai unfollowed Debby on Twitter, which led to one social media user asking the actress to clarify the “rumor” about their relationship. Skai responded, “No, I’m not rude to her. It’s the other way around.”

Debby, for her part, appeared to acknowledge feud speculation in a lengthy Tumblr post. While she didn’t address the fellow Disney star by name, the Insatiable actress claimed she helped make the Jessie set “the most joyful possible place to grow up.”

Debby added, “But I’ve learned that bitterness is not fixable by rollercoasters and treats, and that’s a truly sad fact — especially in younger hearts.”

Eventually, any tension between them died down as Debby gushed over her costars in 2017, saying that they’re “all grown and killing it.” She and Skai also reunited with the Jessie cast in 2020.

Another public on-set feud occurred on The Vampire Diaries between Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.

“Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show,” the actress declared on a June 2019 episode of the “Directionally Challenged” podcast. “I respected Paul Wesley, but I didn’t like Paul Wesley.”

She added, “Everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realize now that there’s a fine line between love and hate, and we despised each other so much that it read as love.”

Eventually, the two overcame their differences and became best friends.

“The fans would never have known that,” Paul told Entertainment Tonight in August 2019. “We’re basically driving each other insane and then after a few seasons, we developed this absolute mutual love. I actually think my best friendships always come from this evolution. And so now, I just adore her, she adores me and I talk to her more than most of the other cast members.”

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment, and Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice are other examples of stars who had a rocky past when they shared the screen together. While some were quick to overcome their issues and are even friends to this day, others appear to still have some bad blood between them.

Scroll through our gallery for a list of costars who secretly hated working with each other.

