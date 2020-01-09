It may be hard to believe, but Nina Dobrev turned 31 years old on Thursday, January 9. The actor was 21 years old when she was introduced as Elena Gilbert in fan-favorite CW series The Vampire Diaries, which means it’s been ten years since viewers were first acquainted with the mysterious town of Mystic Falls.

For those who forgot, the show — based on the book series of the same name by L. J. Smith — follows a vampire who returns to his Virginia hometown, which is filled with supernatural beings, and falls in love with a recently orphaned teenage girl. Other than Nina, the series also starred Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Steven R. McQueen, Kat Graham, Candice King, Zach Roerig, Michael Trevino and Matt Davis.

What has the cast been up to since the show aired its final episode in 2017? Well, J-14 did some investigating and turns out they’ve all stayed in the spotlight, went on to have super successful acting careers and have grown up so much!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of The Vampire Diaries is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.