Paul Wesley was a married man, not once, but twice! The Vampire Diaries actor recently divorced Ines de Ramon, his wife of three years, in September 2022 — and it looks like he’s already off the market as quickly as he was back on it. Keep reading to uncover more about his love life, past relationships and marriages.

Paul was first a married man to Torrey DeVitto in 2011, after the two began dating in 2007 while they both were working on a film called Killer Movie. If you’re a Vampire Diaries fan, then you probably remember Torrey’s recurring guest role on the CW show as Dr. Meredith Fell during its third season. Sadly, the two called it quits in 2013 and divorced following two years of marriage.

After his divorce, Paul dated another Vampire Diaries costar Phoebe Tonkin, who played Hayley Marshall in the CW series. The pair were on and off for four years until they officially broke up in 2017. During their time together, they showcased how in love they were by posting photos of one another on Instagram and posing on red carpets. But other than those glimpses, not much is known about the couple because they kept everything under lock and key.

Although, Phoebe did talk about her boyfriend at the time to Elle Canada in 2015, saying, “He’s my best friend. It’s such a fun time in my life right now. It’s nice to have someone to share all that with.”

Fast forward to 2018, and Paul starts dating Ines de Ramon. They secretly wed in February 2019, after dating for just one year. Their relationship was so private, Paul’s Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev was the first to reveal that they were married! Nina confirmed the marriage when she mentioned Paul’s “wife” during her Directionally Challenged podcast appearance in June 2019. However, Paul and Ines announced their divorce in September 2022.

Paul’s publicist confirmed that the twosome had officially separated months prior to their divorce. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” the statement said. “They request privacy at this time.”

For his part, Paul was spotted locking lips with a new lucky lady in August 2022. Scroll through our gallery to uncover Paul’s complete relationship history including marriages, exes and his current girlfriend.

