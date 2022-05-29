Nina Dobrev and Shaun White might be one of the most unexpected relationships to come out of 2020 but also one of the most iconic!

The couple sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a bicycle ride together in Malibu in March 2020. Us Weekly broke the news in April 2020 that Nina and Shaun were, in fact, a couple. A source said at the time, “They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better. Nina really likes Shaun, and they both laugh a lot together.”

The Vampire Diaries actress went Instagram official with her Olympian snowboarder beau in May 2020 and they have since showered each other with love on social media. Nina is frequently seen in Shaun’s hilarious TikTok’s that he posts on the regular.

“We have a nice little system of how to stay in touch,” Shaun told Us Weekly about how the duo manages long-distance dating in October 2021. “Plane tickets are pretty much booked for any opportunity that we can go see one another. So, I know during the holiday break, we’re going to meet up, and we’re going to meet up again probably around Christmas time. Anything that happens in between, then I’ll jet over and see her. You just make it work.”

He added at the time: “I think that’s the goal of it all and the key to it all is just making the time. [Nina’s] super organized and on top of it, so I give it to her. She always finds a way to make it happen.”

Shaun is endlessly supportive of his actress girlfriend, revealing via TikTok that while she left to film for a movie, he watched Vampire Diaries for the first time because he missed her so much. “You know, it was just funny because Nina was shooting a movie in Canada, and I wasn’t allowed to get into Canada — it was during quarantine. I wasn’t gonna see her for like three months. I thought, ‘Oh this will be cool. I’ll start the show.’ Like, I’ll kind of see her without seeing her,” he explained.

He soon regretted his decision to stream the CW series, though. “She’s like … the love interest of all the guys on the show,” he said laughing. “And then I found myself really rooting for them. I was like ‘Am I in the way?'” LOL!

Scroll through our gallery of the couple’s relationship timeline here!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.