Mom life! Former Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt has been candid about life as a mom. She and husband Andrew Joblon share two kids together, and announced in May 2023 that they’re gearing up to welcome a third.

The couple introduced their son, James, to the world in March 2019 and their daughter, Elle, was born in September 2020. While walking the Killers of the Flower Moon red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Claire debuted her baby bump for her and Andrew’s third child together.

Despite being excited to welcome another baby into the world, Claire got candid with fans about being pregnant, especially after a past pregnancy loss.

“I often wonder what it must be like to go through a pregnancy without worrying that something will take your baby from you. Without waiting for bad news at every appointment,” the Originals alum shared on her Corner by Claire blog in May 2023. “I never really let myself get too excited as if it would somehow protect me from the pain if something weren’t right. It’s a sad way to experience something so beautiful, but I guess it’s human nature to want to shield yourself from heartache.”

As for why she decided to be candid with her story, Claire told People in June 2023 that following her pregnancy loss, “open and vulnerable” women online helped her. “I have an obligation to share my stories because maybe someday someone will be reading and looking for someone to connect with,” the Australia native explained.

That being said, she’s always embraced motherhood by remembering that “no one knows what they’re doing, and we’re all just winging it,” Claire joked during an interview with SheKnows from October 2022.

“Everyone looks like they’re got their life together on social media and everything, but at the end of the day, you know, it’s really hard and you have to admit that it’s difficult and rely on other people — you don’t have to do it on your own,” the 47 Meters Down actress continued. “Life is a lot easier when you’re real about that and you ask for help, I think.”

