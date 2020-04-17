Is Claire Holt having a baby boy or a baby girl? The Originals star just revealed the gender of her second baby with husband Andrew Joblon, and fans couldn’t be more excited for them!
Drum roll please… So it turns out, the actress and her hubby are expecting a baby girl! They shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, April 16.
“IT’S A…” the 31-year-old wrote alongside an adorable video of her popping a balloon and pink confetti falling out.
For those who missed it, the blonde beauty announced that she was pregnant on April 3, 2020, when she shared a snap of herself cradling her baby bump alongside her husband and their 1-year-old son, James Holt Joblon.
“Grateful for this little ray of sunshine in an uncertain time,” she captioned the shot.
The exciting news comes just over a year after the star shared the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage.
“You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support — I can’t wait to share this journey with you.”
I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn’t. I’ve never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it's important. After my D & C, I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it. I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn’t my fault. That I wasn’t broken forever. I found a community of women who shared my exact experience. Who were open and vulnerable about miscarriage, something that isn’t often or openly discussed. It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves. Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful? Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything. I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him. I also found that opening up to people is crucial. As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs – their own, their wife’s, their sister’s. So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it. Finally, I want to share a blog post that resonated with every part of me. You can find the link in my bio, @leandramcohen of @manrepeller articulates the emotional rollercoaster with an eloquence that I could never possess. To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you. I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone. Please be kind to yourself and I hope that you will be comfortable sharing your story too.
“I just remember feeling this sense of, ‘Oh my God, what have I done? Have I done something? Was this my fault? Should I not have gone running? Did I eat something bad? Was it because I wore perfume? Is it because I had a glass of wine two days before I found out I was pregnant?’” Claire recalled while speaking to Dr. Berlin on his “Informed Pregnancy” podcast about the experience. “So I really had to focus on getting out of that place and trying to hope that things would be okay.”
Congratulations to the parents-to-be!
