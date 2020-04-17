Is Claire Holt having a baby boy or a baby girl? The Originals star just revealed the gender of her second baby with husband Andrew Joblon, and fans couldn’t be more excited for them!

Drum roll please… So it turns out, the actress and her hubby are expecting a baby girl! They shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, April 16.

“IT’S A…” the 31-year-old wrote alongside an adorable video of her popping a balloon and pink confetti falling out.

For those who missed it, the blonde beauty announced that she was pregnant on April 3, 2020, when she shared a snap of herself cradling her baby bump alongside her husband and their 1-year-old son, James Holt Joblon.

“Grateful for this little ray of sunshine in an uncertain time,” she captioned the shot.

The exciting news comes just over a year after the star shared the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support — I can’t wait to share this journey with you.”

“I just remember feeling this sense of, ‘Oh my God, what have I done? Have I done something? Was this my fault? Should I not have gone running? Did I eat something bad? Was it because I wore perfume? Is it because I had a glass of wine two days before I found out I was pregnant?’” Claire recalled while speaking to Dr. Berlin on his “Informed Pregnancy” podcast about the experience. “So I really had to focus on getting out of that place and trying to hope that things would be okay.”

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

