This may come as a shock, but there are a ton of celebrities out there that have the same last name, but aren’t actually related!

Camila Mendes previously took to social media to clarify that she is her own person and isn’t an account dedicated to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

“Just a Camila Mendes✨standing in front of the Twitterverse✨asking it to stop thinking she’s a fan account for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes,” she tweeted in February 2017.

The Riverdale star later said that she didn’t understand how fans could confuse her social media account with the couple, who started dating years later in 2019.

“So my name is Camila Mendes and there’s a singer called Camila Cabello and a singer called Shawn Mendes. People seem to think my Twitter is a fan account for that relationship,” she explained on The Late Late Show with James Corden in November 2017.

She added at the time: “It’s just weird because Camila Mendes is a very popular name in Brazil … but they seem to think I’m just a verified fan account … I just didn’t even know that was a thing so I don’t know!”

Although Camila isn’t close to her namesake, Joey King previously noted that she was on great terms with Jaime King, even though they aren’t related.

“Literally, her closet is the greatest thing in the world. A lot of people think we’re related too. We’re actually not. But we want to be,” the Kissing Booth star told WWD in August 2016. “We went out to breakfast or lunch one time and I had on this like vintage dress. It was fine. She had these Chanel overalls on. I’m like, ‘Dude. Kill me. Get out of that. I look stupid next to you.’ She was like, ‘What?’ And she had her cute little baby bump. I was like, ‘Stop. Looking so cute all the time.'”

Camila and Joey join other stars that probably deal with the same exact confusion from their fans.

Take Selena Gomez, for example. She shares a last name with Spanish pop singer Becky G, but they aren’t family members.

What about Ross Lynch? He’s got the same surname as Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch — but no, they’re not siblings either.

And Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo and The Princess Diaries actress Heather Matarazzo don’t share any genes, contrary to popular belief!

There are plenty more where that came from!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the other pairs of celebrities who have the same last name but aren’t related — and prepare to be shook.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.