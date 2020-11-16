This may be hard to believe, but some of your favorite celebs straight-up can’t drive!

Former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram in November 2020 and revealed that she finally got her license.

“Literally never thought this day would come, but Sabrina got her license (yep even on Friday the 13th) so all of u that want to make it to 2021, stay off the roads,” she captioned a video of herself behind the wheel. “Ps thank [you] to anyone who’s ever given me a ride. I don’t need u anymore.”

As it turns out, the Girl Meets World star isn’t the only star who learned how to drive super late. In fact, some stars took a while to learn to drive because they just didn’t have the time or didn’t feel the need, while others opted not to get their licenses right away because they were actually terrified of driving. Others took a while because they just couldn’t pass the test, and some still don’t know how to drive!

Scroll through our gallery to see all the stars who can’t drive or who got their driver’s licenses late, and find out why they decided to wait.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.