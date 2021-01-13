When Olivia Rodrigo first stepped into the Hollywood scene, the actress was only 12 years old and just got her start as Paige Olvera on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark. Now, the actress has made quite a name for herself!

Between starring as Nini on the fan-favorite Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and creating original music that’s slaying the charts, the talented teen has majorly stepped up her fashion game. Olivia dressed for her age at the beginning of her career, but as she’s grown up, the actress has taken red carpet risks and learned the art of high fashion.

When it comes to her clothes, Olivia loves to be sustainable. During a December 2020 interview with Schön Magazine, she got real about the importance of sustainable fashion and realized how her “personal actions affected our environment.”

“Lots of scientists say the fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, right under oil. This was so shocking to me. Up until that point, my favorite thing was to go to the mall and buy clothes that were way too cheap and wear the item once. I never thought about what went on behind the scenes. I realized I couldn’t keep up those habits if I truly cared about the health of our planet,” she explained. “I’ve spent the last few years trying to keep my clothing consumption as sustainable as I can. Buying second hand is so much fun, and sustainable brands like Reformation and Lisa Says Gah are to die for. It’s really important to think about how everyday actions, like how you get your clothes, can affect our planet for generations to come.”

To honor Olivia’s love for all things fashion (and to celebrate her budding music career) J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and uncover her entire style evolution from the start! Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.