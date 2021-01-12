When it comes to her love life, Olivia Rodrigo spills all the tea with her music! The talented teen first got her start as the star on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark, but now she’s known for her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and for her epic music-writing skills. After the songstress released her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021, the actress was propelled into the spotlight with fans looking for details on her love life.

Olivia did seemingly drop some hints throughout the meaningful tune that it may be about a past relationship (possibly with HSMTMTS costar Joshua Bassett), but before being caught up in the drama of the Disney love triangle that’s taken over the internet, the actress was actually linked to some other young stars over the years. Prior to her rumored relationship with Joshua, which has yet to be confirmed by either of them, Olivia was in a longterm relationship with another fellow former costar, Ethan Wacker. Although it’s unclear exactly what led to their split, the exes are still on good terms.

When HSMTMTS premiered on Disney+ in November 2019, the infamous Joshua and Olivia romance rumors started swirling. No one knows exactly what or if anything went down between them, but the actor for his part, has seemingly moved on with Sabrina Carpenter. When it comes to Olivia’s current relationship status, some fans are convinced she might be more than friends with activist Cameron Kasky, but they’ve never spoken out about their relationship.

